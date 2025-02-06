PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Three celebrities, including a well-known singer, spent about five hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to record their statements as part of an investigation into a corruption and money laundering case involving a financial consultancy firm.

A white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), believed to be carrying the singer, was seen leaving the MACC headquarters at 3pm.

However, media efforts to obtain a statement from the singer were unsuccessful.

According to sources, two other celebrities also completed their statements and left the MACC headquarters separately, while all three arrived at 9.30am to provide their statements.

At a press conference earlier today, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that three celebrities were present at the agency’s headquarters to provide statements and assist with various aspects of the investigation.

Previously, Azam was reported as saying that investigations found that celebrities and artistes had received payments of up to RM400,000 over one to two years as ambassadors of the company for promotional purposes.

MACC has uncovered corruption and money laundering activities involving a financial consultancy firm and bank officers from multiple financial institutions as part of Op Sky.

To date, a total of 27 individuals have been arrested, including 18 bank officers, eight employees of the financial consultancy firm, and all have been released on MACC bail. — Bernama