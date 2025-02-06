BENTONG, Feb 6 — A helicopter crashed while landing to refuel in Bentong, Pahang today and one of its blades struck a ground crew worker, killing him immediately.

A representative from the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department confirmed receiving an emergency call at 10.39am of a transport helicopter that caught fire while landing to refuel and crashed.

“One victim, an Indonesian engineer, was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health, suspected to have been struck by the helicopter’s blades, while the pilot survived,” the unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying in a Buletin TV3 news report today.

According to various media reports, the helicopter was a Bell 206 Long Ranger.

Firefighters at the scene managed to extinguish the flames at about 11am.

The victim’s body has been handed to the police for the next course of action.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is expected to issue an official statement soon.

Further investigation will be carried out to find the exact cause of the incident.



