KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 An 18-year-old girl was killed after falling off her motorcycle and being run over by a bus at Jalan Kemajuan in Kuala Terengganu last night.

In the 8.20pm incident, the victim, Nur Damia Umairah Amir Aswadi, died at the scene, according to reports published in Harian Metro today.

At the time, she was riding a Yamaha NVX motorcycle from the city towards her home in Manir, while the bus, driven by a 70-year-old man, was heading back to Kuala Berang.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said preliminary investigations found that the victim, who was in the left lane, had entered the path of the moving bus in the middle lane.

“As a result, she fell into the bus’s path and was run over by its rear wheels,” he said.

The victim’s body was later sent to the Forensic Unit of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.