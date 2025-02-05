KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A crocodile sighting near Pantai Cermin has prompted the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to set up traps in the area after the incident went viral on social media.

Negri Sembilan Perhilitan director Faizal Izham Pikri confirmed that a two-metre-long crocodile had been roaming the waters since February 1, based on reports from the public, according to a report in New Straits Times.

“We received reports from the public about crocodile sightings around this beach, and after conducting an investigation, we confirmed that a crocodile has been roaming the Pantai Cermin waters since February 1.

“As an immediate measure, we have set up a trap using a chicken as bait in hopes of capturing the reptile.

Faizal said the presence of the reptile caused concern among visitors.

Faizal noted that Perhilitan had previously received reports of a crocodile sighting at Blue Lagoon late last year and believed it to be the same one.

“This time, we decided to install a trap as it has raised public anxiety, especially among beachgoers.

“We urge the public to remain cautious when swimming here and to contact us immediately if they spot a crocodile in this area or elsewhere, as it poses a danger to visitors,” he said.

Addressing the absence of warning signs at the beach, Faizal explained that Pantai Cermin was not a known crocodile habitat.

“I believe this crocodile is lost and has strayed from its group, which is mostly found around Kuala Linggi.

“If we put up warning signs here, it could cause unnecessary panic among the public.

“Monkeys, for instance, are common here, but crocodile sightings are rare; we only receive one report a year.

“That is why we believe it is a lost crocodile merely wandering in this area,” said Faizal.

He added that inspections in nearby mangrove areas had not indicated the presence of a crocodile nest.

“Crocodiles usually build nests if they stay in one place for a long time, but we have not found any signs of that in the nearby mangrove areas.

Faizal urged the public, especially those in Port Dickson waters, to report any crocodile sightings to Perhilitan for immediate action.