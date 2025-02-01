IPOH, February 1 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamed said a total of 8,825 affordable homes have been successfully completed across the state between 2018 and 2024.

Saarani said these homes include 3,460 from Rumah Perakku I, 1,738 from Rumah Perakku II, and 3,627 from Rumah Perakku III.

“Not only were the houses successfully completed, but they were also granted Certificates of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“These achievements are the result of collaborative efforts by various government-related agencies, including the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP), Perak State Secretary Incorporated (SSI), Yayasan Perak, FELDA, and several other agencies at both the state and federal levels,” he said.

Saarani made these remarks in his speech at the launch of the Perakku Raflesia Apartment (Santorini@Botani) sales event at Bandar Seri Botani here.

He added that an estimated 4,450 affordable housing units are expected to be completed this year under the same agencies’ initiatives.

Saarani also reiterated that the state needs a total of 57,407 new homes by 2030 to meet the growing demand across Perak.

He noted that the demand for homes includes various types, ranging from low-cost to open-priced housing.

“This projection includes a distribution of 10 per cent for low-cost housing, 10 per cent for medium-cost housing, 20 per cent for affordable housing, and 60 per cent for open-priced housing.

“In total, this plan encompasses the construction of 5,741 low-cost units, 5,741 medium-cost units, 11,481 affordable units, and 34,444 open-priced units,” he said.

Saarani added that this strategic initiative aims to ensure that all segments of society in Perak have access to housing that suits their needs and financial capabilities.

He also highlighted that the state government remains committed to expanding access to quality housing, with a particular focus on supporting the less fortunate.