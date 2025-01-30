Our Facebook page link
Most Read
Malaysia
/ 5 h ago
KL police: Four arrested, remand sought in attempted murder probe after vehicles plough into crowd outside nightclub on Old Klang Road (VIDEO)
Malaysia
/ 11 h ago
Toyota Hilux, Vios mow down group walking on Old Klang Road, two hurt (VIDEO)
Malaysia
/ 13 h ago
What do local councillors actually do? A guide as Selangor’s assessment tax hike sparks debate
Malaysia
/ 5 h ago
Lim Guan Eng’s CNY takes a tumble after dislocating toe
World
/ 7 h ago
Multiple bodies pulled from Potomac River as American Airlines regional jet, US Army helicopter collide near Washington airport (VIDEO)
Eat-drink
/ 10 h ago
Staying in KL this CNY? Feast on unlimited Korean BBQ pork belly and more for under RM50 at Mont Kiara’s Myeong Ryun Jinsa Galbi
World
/ 8 h ago
Citing ‘antisemitism’, Trump orders US to cancel student visas and deport pro-Palestinian protesters
Malaysia
/ 9 h ago
Malaysian girl studying in Tokyo goes missing from Kure Kosen campus
World
/ 13 h ago
Why Is Trump threatening to take control of the Panama Canal?
Money
/ 7 h ago
Musk downplays impact of his right-wing, Trump pandering as Tesla profit drops 71pc from growing EV competition
World
/ 2 h ago
Swedish court delays ruling as Quran-burning protester Salwan Momika killed in shooting
Malaysia
/ 11 h ago
Selangor woman trying to ‘settle’ husband’s court cases ends up RM95,000 poorer
Malaysia
/ 10 h ago
Cops interview woman slapped by husband at Sepang shopping mall (VIDEO)
Tech-gadgets
/ 10 h ago
After DeepSeek bombshell, ChatGPT’s OpenAI accuses Chinese firms of replicating its AI models
Malaysia
/ 11 h ago
Sarawak, Sabah evacuee numbers shoot up as floods worsen