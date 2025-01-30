Logo
Most Read
A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the two vehicles emerging from a side lane before driving into a group of people standing along the road, in front of a building. 
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

KL police: Four arrested, remand sought in attempted murder probe after vehicles plough into crowd outside nightclub on Old Klang Road (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video shows the moment before the two Toyota vehicles hit the pedestrians.
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Toyota Hilux, Vios mow down group walking on Old Klang Road, two hurt (VIDEO)

If a councillor’s duty is to be summarised in a single line, it would be to act in the best interest of residents with regard to anything related to the upkeep of the zone they represent, said former Petaling Jaya City Council board member Medaline Chang. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

What do local councillors actually do? A guide as Selangor’s assessment tax hike sparks debate

Lim Guan Eng’s Chinese New Year celebrations took a painful turn when he accidentally smashed his toe into the leg of his bed. — Picture via Facebook/Lim Guan Eng
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Lim Guan Eng’s CNY takes a tumble after dislocating toe

A view shows Reagan Washington National Airport, as seen from Arlington, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, Virginia, U.S. January 29, 2025. — Reuters pic
World  / 7 h ago

Multiple bodies pulled from Potomac River as American Airlines regional jet, US Army helicopter collide near Washington airport (VIDEO)

Pork belly is the move at Myeong Ryun Jinsa Galbi. — Picture by Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 10 h ago

Staying in KL this CNY? Feast on unlimited Korean BBQ pork belly and more for under RM50 at Mont Kiara’s Myeong Ryun Jinsa Galbi

File picture of Pro-Palestinian protestors trying to enter the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York, May 31, 2024. — Reuters pic
World  / 8 h ago

Citing ‘antisemitism’, Trump orders US to cancel student visas and deport pro-Palestinian protesters

A poster reporting Nurin Hannani Hafizi, a student at Kure Kosen, as missing.
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Malaysian girl studying in Tokyo goes missing from Kure Kosen campus

A cargo ship sails underneath the Bridge of the Americas, which spans the entrance to the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama January 22, 2025. — Reuters pic
World  / 13 h ago

Why Is Trump threatening to take control of the Panama Canal?

A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the Tesla logo are seen in this illustration taken January 23, 2025. — Reuters pic
Money  / 7 h ago

Musk downplays impact of his right-wing, Trump pandering as Tesla profit drops 71pc from growing EV competition

A picture taken on September 3, 2023 shows Salwan Momika in Malm. — AFP pic
World  / 2 h ago

Swedish court delays ruling as Quran-burning protester Salwan Momika killed in shooting

An illustrative photograph of handcuffs taken on August 22, 2024. — Picture By Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Selangor woman trying to ‘settle’ husband’s court cases ends up RM95,000 poorer

An illustrative photograph of handcuffs taken on August 22, 2024. — Picture By Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Cops interview woman slapped by husband at Sepang shopping mall (VIDEO)

DeepSeek’s performance has sparked a wave of accusations that it has reverse engineered the capabilities of leading US technology, such as the AI powering ChatGPT. — AFP pic
Tech-gadgets  / 10 h ago

After DeepSeek bombshell, ChatGPT’s OpenAI accuses Chinese firms of replicating its AI models

An aerial view of the flood-hit areas in Serian is shown this image from a Sarawak Civil Defence Force drone unit. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Sarawak, Sabah evacuee numbers shoot up as floods worsen