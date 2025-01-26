KOTA BARU, Jan 26 — Kelantan Customs Department officers were forced to fire three shots at a one-tonne lorry to thwart a cigarette smuggling operation in Kampung Mat Kancil, Pasir Mas, last Thursday.

Its director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the action was taken by the Kota Baru enforcement branch team at 9.15am after the lorry driver attempted to flee the scene.

He added that while conducting surveillance on motorcycles, the customs officers identified themselves to the lorry driver, who was in his 20s. However, the suspect became aggressive and attempted to ram the officers in an effort to escape.

“The lorry was pursued for two kilometres along Jalan Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang before the officers were compelled to fire at the rear right tyre to bring it to a halt,” he said during a press conference at the Kelantan Customs Enforcement Office, today.

Wan Jamal added that the lorry eventually came to a halt after being blocked by oncoming traffic. However, the suspect managed to flee into a nearby bush, and despite efforts to locate him, he was not found.

“Following an inspection of the abandoned lorry, our officers found 124 cartons containing 1.24 million sticks of white cigarettes. The cigarettes are valued at RM186,000, with a total tax of RM837,000, bringing the overall value of the seizure, including tax, to an estimated RM1.053 million,” he said.

He further said that the cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country through an illegal base in Tumpat, destined for the local market. The case is being investigated under Section 136 of the Customs Act 1967.

He also urged the public to assist the authorities in fighting smuggling crimes, including the smuggling of cigarettes, alcohol, fireworks, drugs, and vehicles.

“Anyone with information on smuggling activities can contact the Customs toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-885, or report to the nearest Customs office,” he added. — Bernama