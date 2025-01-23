KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Police investigating the discovery of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, found after a man fell from the 12th floor of a building in Kajang on Tuesday, have confirmed that they were unregistered.

Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, told Sinar Harian that investigations are ongoing.

“At this stage, we are still investigating, and no arrests have been made,” he said briefly when contacted today.

The incident came to light yesterday when media reported that police officers arrived at the scene to find the body of a 19-year-old man at the foot of the building after being notified at 12:34pm.

Further investigation revealed the pistol and ammunition inside a bag in the man’s vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Additionally, an investigation into the sudden death report (SDR) is underway, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can contact the nearest police station or the Investigating Officer, Assistant Superintendent Mohamad Hafeez Hamzah, at 019-6556536.