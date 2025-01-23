KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has declined to comment on the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) decision to seek a gag order in the case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s judicial review.

“I will address this another time,” Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, told Berita Harian after officiating the Risda Field Officers’ Convention 2025 in Bangi today.

He was responding to questions about whether Umno had discussed or planned to discuss the AGC’s application for the gag order.

On Monday, the AGC filed a motion seeking a court order to prevent any parties from discussing the issue surrounding Najib’s judicial review.

The case centres on Najib’s claims regarding a so-called ‘royal addendum’ that allegedly permits him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

Shamsul Bolhassan, Deputy Chief of the AGC Civil Division, said the motion for the gag order was filed due to the sensitive nature of the case.

“The motion was filed as the case touches on sensitive issues,” he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

On January 6, the Court of Appeal ruled in a majority 2-1 decision to remit the case to the High Court for a hearing on its merits.

The ruling followed Najib’s successful appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of his application for leave to initiate judicial review.

The 71-year-old is seeking a mandamus order to compel the respondents to confirm the existence of an additional document, allegedly dated January 29, 2024.

The former Pekan MP is also requesting that, should the document be proven to exist, the respondents be ordered to transfer him from Kajang Prison to his residence in Kuala Lumpur to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The case involves several respondents, including the home minister, the commissioner general of prisons, the attorney general, and the Pardons Board for Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya, among others.