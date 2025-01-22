DAVOS, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will begin his final day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 today by receiving a courtesy call by WEF founder and chairman of the board of trustees Prof Klaus Schwab.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day working visit here to attend the summit, will then engage in a one-on-one exclusive dialogue with the forum’s leadership entitled ‘‘A Conversation with Anwar Ibrahim”.

He is also expected to participate in the Informal Gathering of the WEF Leaders (IGWEL) luncheon and then deliver his keynote address during an Asean Plenary entitled “Even Stronger Together”, where he will discuss the priorities of the Asean-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 and Asean’s important role in shaping the global economic landscape.

The premier is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as well as a business meeting with French energy company TotalEnergies.

The meeting with Schoof in this Swiss alpine town concludes his back-to-back working visits to four countries which kicked off with the United Arab Emirates on Jan 12, followed by the United Kingdom (Jan 15) and Belgium (Jan 19). — Bernama