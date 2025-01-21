IPOH, Jan 21 — A family of four was injured in a three-car collision involving a detached tyre from a 45-tonne oil tanker at KM 199 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) heading south near Sitiawan last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, stated that the victims, a 36-year-old woman who was trapped in the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, and two boys aged three and four were travelling in a Toyota Yaris.

He added that the three male drivers of a Honda Civic, a Mercedes, and the Volvo tanker escaped unharmed.

The department received an emergency call at 8.40 pm, and fire engines from the Sitiawan and Seri Manjung Fire and Rescue Stations, located 20 km away, arrived at the scene 13 minutes later.

“The operations commander executed the SAVER (System Approach to Victim Entrapment Rescue) concept, instructing the team to use hydraulic equipment to rescue the trapped victim.

“One of the injured victims was transported by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services, while the other three were handed over to the Ministry of Health for further treatment,” he said in a statement. The operation concluded at 10.36 pm. — Bernama