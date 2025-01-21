PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has concluded its investigation into a purported whistleblower and a former CEO of a company implicated in an alleged mining scandal in Sabah, which is also said to involve several state assemblymen.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said today that the investigation paper has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The case has been completed, and we have submitted it to the deputy public prosecutor. It is now up to them to take further action,” he said during a press conference at the MACC headquarters, here.

