KLUANG, Jan 21 — The 5th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) in Simpang Renggam successfully handled 80 cases involving smuggling, illegal immigrants, contraband, and cross-border crimes, with seizures totalling RM23,344,561.21 throughout 2024.

Central Brigade commander SAC Hakemal Hawari said through Op Taring Nyah 1 Johor and Selangor, GOF arrested 262 suspects, including 22 women, for various offences.

He said under the Customs Act 1967, 30 cases were recorded, with seizures worth RM14.5 million; the Immigration Act 1959/63, with eight cases involving 120 arrests and seizures worth RM775,070; while the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) logged six cases involving 22 arrests and seizures totalling RM225,737.64.

“Other cases were under the Explosives Act 1957 (one case) with seizures worth RM263,339; Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu) Act 1976 (one case) with seizures worth RM52,554; and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Act 1998 (eight cases) with seizures worth RM5.3 million.

“Also intercepted were cases investigated under the Poisons Act 1952 (two cases) with seizures worth RM329,704; Control of Supplies Act 1961 (three cases) with seizures worth RM1.48 million; and the Wildlife Conservation Act 2022 (five cases) with seizures worth RM375,730,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hakemal said the operation’s most significant success was an arrest and seizure in Bukit Pelandok, Negeri Sembilan, involving smuggled cigarettes worth RM2.55 million.

He added that another significant success was in Setia Indah, Johor, with seizures totalling RM1.65 million. Both of these cases are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.

For 2025, he said the 5th Battalion has successfully curtailed criminal activities investigated under the ATIPSOM Act 2007 (one case), resulting in seven arrests and seizures worth RM16,019, and under the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Act 1998 (two cases), with seizures worth RM1.01 million.

“Efforts through Op Taring Nyah 1 Johor and Selangor are carried out continuously to curb organised crime, smuggling and illegal activities. We urge the public to continue cooperating with the authorities and provide information on any smuggling activities.

“Information can be channelled through the 5th Battalion hotline at 07-7757280,” he added. — Bernama