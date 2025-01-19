GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The government is arranging the repatriation of 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured individuals who were brought to Malaysia for treatment, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that the matter was discussed during the Cabinet meeting last week and is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

“Both ministries involved will finalise the details soon, and all of them (the Palestinians) are in good health.

“The injured Palestinians have received treatment and requested to return home... so during this ceasefire period, it might be the right time for their repatriation,” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the KKDW Retreat 2025 here today.

The 42-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza came into effect today.

On Aug 16 last year, Malaysia brought in 127 Palestinians, including 41 patients injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The injured were transferred to Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, while their relatives were accommodated at the Kuala Lumpur Transit House (WTKL).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid revealed that the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, has issued an apology following incidents involving Palestinians at WTKL.

“We understand that they (the Palestinians) may be under stress, having stayed in Malaysia for an extended period,” he said.

Two incidents were reported, one on Jan 5 and another in October last year.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) chairman, said that the government has tasked the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with investigating the recent controversy surrounding a “ham sandwich” product.

“The immediate closure of two retail outlets on campus that sold the ham sandwich by a public university was a swift action. As MPIH chairman, I have coordinated with JAKIM and made recommendations to ensure that matters concerning religion are handled with care to prevent such issues.

“I hope this matter is not blown out of proportion, as the retail chain has proactively withdrawn the product. This might have been an error, and we hope it serves as a valuable lesson,” he said.

On Jan 15, JAKIM Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee was reported as saying that an inspection conducted with KPDN on Jan 10 found the “Ham and Cheese Sandwich” product lacked a Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company producing the product is not an SPHM holder. — Bernama