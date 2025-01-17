KUCHING, Jan 17 — A 37-year-old motorcyclist from Kampung Emperuh Jambu, Padawan, died after his motorcycle collided with a car at Mile-15 in Kota Samarahan yesterday morning.

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz, said based on an initial report, the incident happened around 7.35am.

“The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene, while the car driver sustained no injuries,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — The Borneo Post