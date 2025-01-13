GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — The Penang government will host the Chief Minister’s Chinese New Year 2025 open house on Jan 30 at the SPICE Arena, Bayan Baru near here.

In a statement today, the Chief Minister’s office invited the public to the open house which will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It said the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi and his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor, are scheduled to attend the event as well as the elected representatives in the state.

It also expressed hope that this new year will bring happiness, good health and success to everyone, and together create a brighter and more prosperous Penang. — Bernama