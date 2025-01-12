KUALA NERUS, Jan 12 — A team of 22 police personnel has been deployed to conduct regular monitoring at four popular beaches experiencing powerful waves and strong winds due to a high tide phenomenon.

Kuala Terengganu District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the locations are Pantai Tanjung, Pantai Mengabang Telipot, and Pantai Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus, as well as Pantai Batu Buruk in Kuala Terengganu.

He explained that the monitoring is to ensure public safety, as the strong waves and winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 km/h are expected to persist until Jan 19.

“High tide is expected at 10 pm tonight. So, I advise the public to stay away from the coastline as it is extremely dangerous,” he said.

“I urge everyone to take safety precautions seriously. We have observed many people, especially teenagers, gathering along the seawall at Pantai Seberang Takir to watch the waves,” he added during an inspection of damaged roads in Kampung Tanjung earlier today.

Meanwhile, Azli announced that two coastal roads in Kampung Mengabang Telipot and Kampung Tanjung, have been fully closed for safety reasons since yesterday.

He explained that these popular recreational spots had to be shut down due to extensive damage.

“We have closed a 300-metre stretch of the coastal road in Mengabang Telipot and a 330-metre section in Kampung Tanjung as a precautionary measure following the strong winds and high tides.

“The roads will remain closed until the conditions subside. The public can use several alternative routes accessible to all types of vehicles,” he said. — Bernama



