KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The second wave of floods that began in Johor last Wednesday is expected to continue until Saturday, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In a Facebook post today, he said the forecast is based on predictions from the Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“MetMalaysia has advised that the second wave of continuous rainfall is anticipated to affect Johor from January 15 to 18,” he wrote.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz visited four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kota Tinggi: PPS SJKC New Kota, PPS SK Datuk Usman Awang, PPS SK Laksamana, and PPS SRAB Kota Tinggi.

During the visit, he was briefed on three flood mitigation projects at Sungai Johor and Sungai Pemandi, currently in the implementation phase in Kota Tinggi.

“I have instructed the relevant authorities to accelerate these mitigation projects to reduce the frequent flood impacts in Johor,” he added in his post.

“This issue must be tackled urgently to prevent future flood events.”

As of 5pm today, a total of 3,876 flood victims from 1,083 families were sheltered in 37 PPS centres across the districts of Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Baru.