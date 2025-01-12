BUTTERWORTH, Jan 12 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 22,201 notices to commercial vehicles under a special operation conducted throughout the country against errant commercial vehicles.

Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk M Jana Santhiran said the operation was conducted since Dec 25 against vehicles that violated regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715).

“Throughout the operation till today, 88,034 commercial vehicles were inspected, 22,201 notices issued, 9,661 vehicles had action taken against them, and 77 vehicles were seized.

“Based on the notices issued, the JPP detected that almost 7,000 commercial vehicles committed technical offences such as not maintaining their vehicles well, tyres that do not comply with specifications, improper care of tyres or worn out tyres,” he said in a statement yesterday after joining the operation at the Sungai Dua (Southbound) toll plaza here.

He also shared that the department had conducted a special operation to ensure that every vehicle inspected at Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (PUSPAKOM) centres in the country met set standards.

The department inspected 37 centres in the country and checked 4,945 vehicles, with 1,093 vehicles having action taken against them, 21 vehicles seized and 1,640 notices issued.

He added that the Transport Ministry and the JPJ would not compromise with drivers or owners of errant commercial vehicles. — Bernama