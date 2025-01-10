KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) has recently announced an increase in consultation, admission, and service charges, effective January 1 this year.

The decision by the country’s most renowned teaching hospital has been attributed to rising costs of medical supplies and equipment.

The move, however, has sparked debates among healthcare experts, with concerns about potential overcrowding at other public healthcare facilities as patients seek more affordable options.

The fee rate revision was made in the context of rising medical inflation in the global healthcare sector in recent years which has affected both private and public hospitals.

So, what separates UMMC from other public hospitals — that justifies it hiking up the fees? Malay Mail has a look at how teaching hospitals are different:

Teaching vs public hospitals

While both public and teaching hospitals receive funding from the government, they fundamentally remain different.

Despite having seemingly similar functions for the public, teaching hospitals such as UMMC and public hospitals serve distinct roles within Malaysia’s healthcare system.

A major difference lies in their governance — as teaching hospitals fall under the purview of the Higher Education Ministry, while the Health Ministry solely oversees public hospitals.

The primary focus of public hospitals is to deliver healthcare services to the community.

In contrast, teaching hospitals have a multifaceted role that includes not only providing healthcare services, but also facilitating learning and conducting research. This triple mission often contributes to higher operating costs.

Historically, when UMMC was officially opened in August 1968, it was mainly meant to provide teaching for medical students from UM.

Over the years, the hospital functions evolved, from just providing education to offering research as well as primary and specialised healthcare services.

When UMMC was officially opened in August 1968, it was mainly meant to provide teaching for medical students from UM. — Picture by Choo Choy May

UMMC’s new fee structure

UMMC’s new fees, effective January 1, represent a significant increase from the previous rates set in 2019.

Consultation fees at the general clinic have increased from RM5 to RM15 which is a 200 per cent increase.

Comparably, consultation fees on the Hospital UiTM website are listed between RM15 and RM60 for Malaysian citizens.

UMMC’s specialist consultations now cost RM80, up from RM30, while follow-up specialist consultations have risen from RM15 to RM50.

Ward admission fees have also increased, with single adult room admissions rising from RM120 to RM300.

Additional service fees include RM270 for paediatric ward admission, RM500 and RM650 for adult and children emergency ward admissions respectively, and RM700 for delivery room admissions.

For certain services, advance payments are now required with RM1,500 for paediatric and ophthalmology services, RM2,500 for surgical and orthopaedic services, and RM5,000 for critical care wards including ICU, CICU, NICU, and PICU.

How many teaching hospitals do we have in Malaysia?

Malaysia is home to 10 public teaching hospitals:

UMMC, also known as PPUM

Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerina, Kelantan (HUSM)

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, Kuala Lumpur (HCTM)

UKM Children’s Specialist Hospital, Kuala Lumpur (HPKK UKM)

Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre, Kuantan, Pahang (Sasmec @ IIUM)

Universiti Teknologi Mara Hospital, Puncak Alam, Selangor (HUiTM)

University Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital, Serdang, Selangor (HPUPM)

Universiti Malaysia Sabah Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (HUMS)

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Teaching Hospital, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu (HPUniSZA)

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Teaching Hospital, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak (HPUnimas)

There are also private teaching hospitals affiliated with UCSI University and Mahsa University, among others.

The importance of teaching hospitals

Teaching hospitals play a crucial role in the healthcare landscape by training future medical professionals, fostering innovation through research, and providing healthcare services to the public.

Teaching hospitals drive advancements in healthcare through clinical trials and research projects. — Picture by Choo Choy May

They serve as a bridge between academic knowledge and practical application, ensuring healthcare professionals are well-prepared, skilled, and up-to-date with the latest medical practices and technologies.

Additionally, teaching hospitals are hubs for medical research and innovation.

They drive advancements in healthcare through clinical trials and research projects, contributing to the development of new treatments and technologies.

Cost differences between teaching and public hospitals

Teaching hospitals generally incur higher costs due to their focus on education and research in addition to healthcare services.

This is reflected in their pricing structure, which can often be higher compared to public hospitals that primarily focus on the provision of healthcare services.

As of now, there are no reports of fee increases at other teaching hospitals in Malaysia.

According to a recent report, an official from HCTM was quoted saying there are no plans to increase medical fees for now.