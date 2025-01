SEMPORNA, Jan 8 — Sabah Parks announced the temporary closure of the Pulau Sibuan Substation in Tun Sakaran Marine Park yesterday.

According to a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the closure follows the discovery of an object suspected to be a World War II bomb.

“The temporary closure began at 12.30 pm. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this matter,” the statement read.

Sabah Parks also assured that the area was currently safe. — Bernama