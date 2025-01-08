PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has launched two innovative online systems, Modul Daftar Kertas Siasatan (e-Daftar) and Modul e-Representasi (e-Rep), as part of the government’s digital transformation initiative.

Attorney General (AG) Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said both paperless systems aim to enhance efficiency in criminal case management by enabling seamless tracking from investigation to verdict and are equipped with automated alerts to prevent procedural delays.

“These systems are equipped with alert features which will notify us through email should the time allocated for specific actions be about to lapse or expire.

“These systems can reduce the time and resources required to manage large volumes of criminal cases, allowing prosecutors to focus on the substantive aspects of their work,” said Mohd Dusuki.

He made these remarks in his first speech after being appointed AG last November, at the Opening of the Legal Year 2025 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

The annual event reviews notable milestones in upholding justice over the past year and shares the judiciary’s aspirations and vision for the current legal year.

Regarding e-Daftar, Mohd Dusuki stated that as of early December 2024, the system had recorded 455,170 investigation papers and was being used by 10 states, 161 agencies and 391 deputy public prosecutors (DPPs), with plans to expand it to the whole country by the end of the year.

“Meanwhile, e-Rep will replace the manual process for handling representations submitted by lawyers and they will be automatically notified through email and the status of representations can be checked online,” he said.

He said AGC has also embarked on the Case Decision Reporting (LKK i-AGC) system which can be accessed from any device and location to ensure that reports of the lower court decisions are sent to the Appellate and Trial Division for further instruction to prosecutors regarding the next course of action at the appellate level and will be extended to all relevant agencies.

“Accordingly, we are pleased to share that we have successfully implemented online applications via the AGC’s e-Services Portal for all requests related to the Attorney General’s consent under section 9 of Act 359, starting from Aug 1, 2024,” he added.

Mohd Dusuki also highlighted AGC’s development plans for this year, which include studying the need to establish the Appellate and Trial Division Unit for Sabah and Sarawak for criminal appeals and the creation of 80 new positions for both DPPs and federal counsels to cater for the increasing number of cases and new courts.

Also present at the ceremony were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the ceremony, Mohd Dusuki was tightlipped on the issue of whether the AGC had received the purported royal addendum order that would allow former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve the remainder of his six-year sentence under house arrest.

“I will not comment,” he answered firmly.

His predecessor, Tan Sri Ahmad Terriruddin Mohd Salleh, who is now a Federal Court judge, also evaded the question when confronted by the press.

“No, no, no (comment),” he said briefly before heading towards the building exit.

On Monday (Jan 6), the Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 majority decision, remitted Najib’s legal bid regarding his claim of the existence of the royal addendum to the High Court for a hearing on its merits. — Bernama



