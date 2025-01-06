\SHAH ALAM, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) captured a two-metre crocodile tangled in a fishing net at Pulau Ketam last night.

Selangor assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that the 120-kg reptile was discovered by fishermen when they were about to repair their fishing nets.

“We received an emergency call at 9.26 pm and immediately dispatched a team of nine personnel from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the crocodile has been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

It is understood that the reptile, estimated to be five years old, is said to be the first of its kind encountered at the location. — Bernama