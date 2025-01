KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the federal capital, Labuan, Perak, Selangor, Sarawak and Sabah until 5pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the affected areas will include Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak, as well as Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Petaling in Selangor.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Sibu (Selangau), Mukah, Miri (Miri and Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak and the Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Nabawan), the West Coast (Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Kudat) in Sabah. — Bernama