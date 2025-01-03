PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has confirmed receiving a complaint against the Immigration Department for approving a Check Out Memo (COM) application without the knowledge or presence of any of the directors of the company involved.

COM is issued to foreign workers to facilitate their return to their country of origin.

“Investigations found that the relevant Immigration Department officer was negligent and irresponsible for failing to adhere to the department’s standard operating procedure (SOP) in approving the COM application.

“The COM application was approved based on documents submitted by the third party. Probes revealed that these documents were falsified, and the Immigration officer was also negligent for misplacing the original documents related to the application,” EAIC said in a statement today.

It said that the investigation was conducted under subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700) following a complaint, adding that it decided to refer to the Immigration Department’s Disciplinary Authority to implement disciplinary action against the officer.

EAIC also suggested to the Immigration Department director-general to improve the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

“EAIC also recommended that the Royal Malaysian Police initiate an investigation to allow inquiries to be conducted regarding the police report filed by the complainant,” read the statement.

In a separate statement, the commission also confirmed receiving a complaint against the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry of the Kajang branch for SOP non-compliance when investigating the sale of a counterfeit lubricant.

It said investigations revealed non-compliance with the Handling Fake Trademark Complaints SOP in managing the complainant’s case, which resulted in the complaint not being properly probed.

“Therefore, the EAIC has decided to refer recommendations for disciplinary action against the officers involved to KPDN’s Disciplinary Authority,” it said, adding that the case is being investigated under subsection 27(4) of Act 700. — Bernama