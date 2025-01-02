GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 — A total 19,255 students in Penang will sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) starting today.

Penang Education director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan said a total six students will take the examinations in hospital due to health issues such as accident, chronic and acute illnesses.

“None of the students were critically ill or suffering from conditions such as influenza or Covid-19,” he said at a press conference after visiting SMK Pondok Upeh in Balik Pulau this morning to monitor the progress for the first day of SPM.

“All of the candidates in Penang were registered in 155 examination centres which is 139 schools, 16 hospitals and four detention centres but no candidates are taking their examinations in the detention centres,” he added.

Wan Sajiri said out of the 19,255 students, a total 17,419 are from government schools, 372 from government-assisted schools, 237 from private schools, 978 are private candidates and 249 from religious schools.

“A total 1,738 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the examinations were conducted smoothly,” he said.

He said the education ministry is always prepared in facing any eventualities including the flood season throughout the examination period.

“However in Penang, there are no areas involved in floods during this period,” he said.

He advised SPM candidates to inform their respective schools or the state education department if they are unable to make it to the examination centre due to disasters.

Overall, a total 402,956 students will be sitting for the written SPM examinations nationwide this year between today and February 6.