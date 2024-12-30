KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that his official visits abroad, as well as the visits of world dignitaries to Malaysia this year, have significantly strengthened diplomatic ties, boosted investments, and enhanced the country’s global standing.

He said that Malaysia is now regarded as a respected strategic partner, gaining recognition from leaders of major powers for its active role in championing global issues, especially supporting justice for the Palestinian people and its advocacy for a more just and balanced world order.

“By 2025, Malaysia is poised to lead ASEAN into a new era that is more inclusive and sustainable,” said Anwar.

“With the strong support of the international community, we enter the new year with full confidence to drive shared prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the video uploaded with the post, the Prime Minister reflected on his official visits abroad in 2024, including destinations such as Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, China, Australia, Russia, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Japan, India, Peru and Brazil.

These visits generated a potential investment of RM115.2 billion (US$25.2 billion), with key investments from Germany (RM46 billion), South Korea (RM32.8 billion), Australia (RM24.5 billion), Japan (RM1.45 billion), and India (RM4.8 billion).

Furthermore, Malaysia welcomed 35 official visits and courtesy calls from foreign dignitaries, including representatives from Cambodia, Argentina, China, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, and Bahrain. — Bernama



