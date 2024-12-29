KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A lorry skidded and crashed into a signpost at Kilometer 77.6 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south yesterday, killing one person and injuring two others.

The New Straits Times reported that Mohamad Zulfiqry Zunaidi Abdullah, 20, a lorry attendant from Senggarang, Johor, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the crash occurred at 5.30pm when the vehicle veered off to the left side of the road.

“Initial investigations found the lorry was travelling from Pendang towards Sungai Petani when it lost control and struck a signpost on the roadside.

“The impact of the crash caused the attendant, seated on the front passenger side, to die at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

The 33-year-old driver, from Serian, Sarawak, and another 24-year-old attendant from Keningau, Sabah, sustained head and leg injuries but managed to escape.

Both injured individuals were taken to Pendang Hospital for treatment, while Mohamad Zulfiqry’s body was sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital’s Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

Wan Azharuddin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.