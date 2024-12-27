KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A lecturer, students from Universiti Malaya (UM), and an animal rights activist are among seven individuals questioned in connection with the recent cat deaths at the university.

City police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the carcass of a cat, found on December 21, was handed over to the police by the activist and has been sent to a veterinary laboratory for examination and autopsy.

“The autopsy will be conducted tomorrow. Also sent for examination and autopsy is the carcass of another cat found on December 25 at the parking lot of UM’s Faculty of Sports and Exercise Science,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kelab Kucing Malaysia had previously called for a thorough investigation into the case.

Its president, Khalid Rashid, was reported as saying that while Kelab Kucing Malaysia was not questioning the investigation conducted by the authorities, it hoped the case would be re-examined with the assistance of experts.

On December 22, police revealed that closed-circuit television footage showed stray dogs attacking the cats.

Police said the matter was referred to the Department of Veterinary Services, which verified that the injuries sustained by the cats were consistent with attacks by wild dogs. — Bernama