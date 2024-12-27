PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — The number of dengue cases nationwide rose to 1,407 in Epidemiological Week 51 (ME51) from Dec 15 to Dec 21, up from 1,384 reported the previous week.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan confirmed two fatalities due to mosquito-borne disease complications were reported in EW51.

He added that the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to ME51 stood at 121,082, compared to 120,418 cases during the same period in 2023.

“A total of 116 deaths due to dengue complications have been reported, compared to 96 deaths during the same period in 2023,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that 18 hotspot localities were reported in ME51, down from 27 the previous week.

These localities included nine in Selangor, four in Negeri Sembilan, three in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and one each in Pahang and Penang.

He reminded the public that the increased movement of people during the holiday season could facilitate the spread of dengue infections. Therefore, ensuring that the surroundings are free from mosquito breeding grounds is crucial. — Bernama