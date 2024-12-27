KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Tangkak District Council (MDT) has ordered the immediate cessation of the LED Light Festival, which featured a rocket replica displaying China’s flag, following public complaints.

MDT confirmed that the festival, held at the Bukit Gambir Multipurpose Hall, was shut down with an official notice of immediate cessation issued, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

The rocket structure bearing the Chinese flag was also removed by local authority staff.

“Two days ago, MDT received complaints about the organiser erecting a rocket/spaceship-shaped structure with a Chinese flag sticker at the LED Light Festival, causing unease among the local community.

“Following this, an immediate investigation was conducted by MDT on-site, and it was found that the organiser had violated the conditions of the carnival, particularly failing to respect community sensitivities.

“The structure in question was removed, and an immediate cessation notice was issued to the organiser yesterday, in accordance with Section 14(1)(b) and Section 49(2) of the Licensing, Trade, Business, and Industry By-Laws (Tangkak District Council) 2017 for breaching these conditions.

“Further monitoring yesterday confirmed that no activities were taking place, and the carnival has been fully closed,” MDT said in a statement today.

In a separate report published by Harian Metro today, Tangkak police last night confirmed the opening of two investigation papers related to the matter.

District Police Chief, Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib, stated that the investigations are being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The case arose after reports of dissatisfaction among residents over images of the rocket replica bearing the Chinese flag circulated on Facebook.

Residents of Bukit Gambir expressed discomfort over the display, leading to a police report being lodged by the Ledang Umno Youth Division.

Bukit Gambir Assemblyman Sahrihan Jani stated that he had been in contact with MDT from the outset of the issue going viral to express concerns that the incident could disturb public harmony.

“I stressed the need for proactive measures, including revoking the permit and cancelling the programme if the organisers are found to have violated MDT and security guidelines.

“I reiterate the call for firm action, including prosecution of the organisers and immediate closure of the carnival. Any apology is insufficient to excuse this error.

“The community in Bukit Gambir highly values harmonious living, unity, and mutual respect for each other’s customs and beliefs,” he said.