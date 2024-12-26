KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A man who recorded and stored explicit videos of family members, including his own grandmother, was sentenced to four days in jail and fined RM4,000 after pleading guilty at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The accused, Mohammad Fazlie Isa, 23, received the sentence after admitting guilt to the charges read by a court interpreter before Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

According to the charge, the oil palm plantation worker was accused of storing obscene videos and images on his mobile phone at a house in Sri Medan in Batu Pahat at 11.15pm on December 23.

He was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the police received information from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding links used by the accused related to the explicit videos and images.

Upon receiving this information, the police raided the house where the accused lived with other family members and confiscated his mobile phone.

An examination of the device uncovered several videos and images recorded by the accused.

During questioning, he admitted that the explicit materials involved his grandmother, aunt, and cousin.

The recordings were made while the victims were bathing or changing clothes in their rooms.

Following this, the police arrested the accused on the same day and brought him to the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip led the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Tan Song Yan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The prosecution requested a custodial sentence, citing concerns that the accused might reoffend if only fined.

The court sentenced the accused to four days in jail and imposed a RM4,000 fine, with an additional six months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.