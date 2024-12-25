KAJANG, Dec 25 — The father of Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, driver of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) who died in a five-vehicle accident at Kilometre 204 of the North-South Expressway heading north near Ayer Keroh last night, believes police are gathering sufficient evidence for prosecution.

Datuk Mazupi Abdul Rahman, a retired senior police officer, also expressed confidence that the men in blue are conducting a transparent and fair investigation into the incident. The accident also claimed the lives of his daughter-in-law, Fadzlenna Ramli, 32, his grandson Muhammad Umar, 2, as well as his in-laws Ramli Ab Wahab, 66, and Fauziah Jaafar, 69.

“I also believe that in this case, the prosecution will take action against those found guilty of committing offences that resulted in the deaths of five family members,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after the burial of the five deceased at the Bandar Baru Bangi (Sungai Tangkas) Cemetery here tonight.

Mazupi expressed gratitude for the presence of family members, neighbours, and colleagues of the late Khairul Ikhwan and Fadzlenna, who performed funeral prayers and prayed for a smooth burial process.

Mazupi also said that he would be travelling to Hospital Melaka tonight to manage the care of his two other grandchildren, Nur Sofea Humaira, 4, and Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni, 7, who sustained fractured thighs in the accident.

“I will visit my two grandchildren in Melaka tonight. One is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), and the other is in a general ward. Both will undergo surgery tomorrow to treat the thigh fractures caused by being crushed in the vehicle,” he added.

In the 8.45pm accident on Tuesday involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and the MPV driven by Khairul Ikhwan, seven people were killed, while 33 others were injured.

Among the deceased were the tour bus driver, Noorisnien Khamid, 56, and a Singaporean tour bus passenger, Lamrah Asid Ali, 66. Noorisnien was laid to rest at the Kampung Maju Jaya Muslim Cemetery, Kempas, Johor Bahru, this afternoon.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said initial investigations revealed that the accident was caused by a trailer lorry tyre detaching, with the tour bus attempting to avoid hitting it before skidding and colliding with three other vehicles from the opposite direction. — Bernama