KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Owners of 14 terrace houses along in Taman Desa here have received a total of RM6 million from City Hall (DBKL) in compensation of part of their land that had been used to build Jalan Taman Bukit Desa.

Datuk Edmund Lim received the highest payout of nearly RM1 million, with compensation for affected homeowners ranging from RM350,000 to RM950,000 based on land size and market value, The Star reported yesterday.

The compensation comes after a lengthy dispute over land used to build a public road, which gained attention in 2022 when Lim blocked a section of the road in protest.

“I am relieved that this matter has finally been put to rest.

“While I would have preferred to get my land back, this compensation was the only viable solution,” he was quoted as saying.

The issue, which involved 21 lots on Jalan Taman Bukit Desa, stemmed from a miscalculation by the housing developer, which led to the loss of 1,009sq ft of Lim’s land.

Following legal proceedings, DBKL approved the compensation payout and confirmed the land acquisition process under the Land Acquisition Act 1960.