SEMPORNA, Dec 24 — A total of 497 people were affected after 113 homes in four water villages here were damaged or destroyed in a storm that struck early Sunday.

Semporna district officer Alexander Liew said the storm, which occurred at 3 am, impacted Kampung Selamat, Kampung Sri Aman, Kampung Sejati and Kampung Batu.

“The storm resulted in damage to 102 houses, with 11 houses collapsing, including two mosques. Twenty vehicles were also affected.

“One temporary relief centre has been opened at the Bubul Ria People’s Housing Project, currently housing 59 victims,” he told reporters.

Liew added that his team is working closely with relevant agencies to ensure a systematic response to disasters in the district.

One of the victims, Anuar Yakub, 45, described the storm as terrifying, likening it to a tornado that swept through his home.

“I saw the roof being torn off and carried away by the wind. Our house was ‘lifted’ before being ‘dropped’ into the sea. The strong winds lasted for more than 10 seconds.

“At that time, I was at home with my wife and our three children. As soon as the wind moved on, we rushed out. We were thankful that the seawater was shallow,” he told Bernama.

Anuar, a labourer from Kampung Selamat, said that three other houses and two nearby grocery stores also collapsed in the disaster.

Another victim from Kampung Selamat, Dolisa Abd Rauf, 35, said she was sleeping with her six children when they were suddenly awakened by the sound of strong winds, followed by the house shaking violently.

“We thought it was a normal rain, but when the roof was ripped off, we screamed in fear.

“Our house didn’t collapse gradually, it fell all at once. We were trapped, but we were fortunate that when the house collapsed into the sea, the water was shallow. My children and I managed to escape,” she said.

Wilmah Jainin, 34, said half of her house, including the bedroom and kitchen area, was destroyed, and the roof was torn off by the storm.

“I am traumatised by this storm. This is the first time such a disaster has occurred in Kampung Selamat,” she said, adding that she was grateful her entire family was safe.

She also expressed hope that the government will provide appropriate assistance to all affected victims, including repairs for damaged homes.

Meanwhile, Bugaya assemblyman Jamil Hamzah said assistance, including zinc sheets for repairing damaged houses and two affected mosques, would be provided to the victims.

“I also urge the government to prioritise the reconstruction of collapsed houses and extend aid for repairing damaged homes,” he said. — Bernama