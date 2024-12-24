KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A 36-year-old man found himself in a sticky situation in Beaufort, Sabah yesterday afternoon, stuck up a seven-metre durian tree for over 30 minutes after a simple drone retrieval mission went awry.

According to Sinar Harian, the man climbed the tree in Kampung Batandok Lubak at around 5:40pm to retrieve his drone, which had gotten tangled in the branches.

But what seemed like a straightforward task soon turned into an unexpected adventure.

Apparently, the man’s glasses fell off during the climb, blurring his vision and leaving him feeling dizzy and stranded.

His wife, seeing her husband in distress, quickly dialled the fire department for help.

Within minutes, six firefighters from the Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, a solid 16 kilometres away from their station.

“We arrived to find the man stuck in the tree, unable to come down,” said Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station Chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok.

Using a ladder and rope, the fire team safely brought the man down.

“The victim was then given initial medical treatment by the medical team and was reported to be in stable condition.

“The operation was concluded at 6.49 p.m. after ensuring everything was safe,” Mohammad Hasbullah added.