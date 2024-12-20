KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Comedian Muhammad Nizamuddin Ahmad, or Along Cham, implored a Sessions Court judge for bail today after learning he would not be released after being charged with possessing 58g of cannabis.

According to Sinar Harian, Muhammad Nizamuddin made the plea after claiming trial to the charge of possession under Section 6 the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“Please, I beg to be released on bail, I have children to send to school,” he was quoted as saying once Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin recommended for no bail.

The entertainer appeared to be caught by surprise over the recommendation, saying his family had hired a lawyer to represent him.

When judge Ahmad Fuad Othman asked why the lawyer was not present then, Muhammad Nizamuddin only said that this was the information he received from his family.

“Bail is not allowed; the law clearly states that this case is not bailable,” the judge then said.

When Muhammad Nizamudin continued pleading, the judge said that he would offer bail if this were possible, which it was not under the law.

Eventually, lawyer Mohd Fadly Hashim arrived to represent Muhammad Nizamudin.

Muhammad Nizamudin was arrested at his residence in Cyberjaya last week and allegedly found with two bags containing the cannabis.

He was then remanded from Sunday until today.

If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence or a minimum of five years in prison, along with at least 10 strokes of the cane.