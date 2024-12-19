KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji-TH) has officially opened the application process for appeals to perform the Haj pilgrimage for the 1446H/2025M season through the THiJARI app and website effective today until January 31.

TH Haj Department head Mohd Hisham Harun said the early opening of the appeal process aims to avoid last-minute submissions.

“TH will prioritise appeals for mahram, companions of elderly pilgrims, and companions for persons with disabilities (OKU) who are selected for the 1446H/2025M season,” he said in a statement today.

TH depositors can download the THiJARI app via the App Store or Play Store, or visit the website www.thijari.com.my for detailed instructions on the appeal process, to check the appeal categories and monitor their application status.

For more information or inquiries, visit www.tabunghaji.gov.my or contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama