IPOH, Dec 18 — A fisherman who fell from a boat at the TSL Fishery Jetty, Sungai Perak in Hutan Melintang on Monday was found drowned yesterday.

The body of Ng Ka Wan, 30, was discovered 5.6 kilometres (three nautical miles) from the scene by a Marine Police boat yesterday afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said the search operation involved 18 fire and rescue personnel, 16 policemen, seven Civil Defence Force (APM) members with a boat, and the Teluk Intan Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“The victim’s body was retrieved and brought to the fire control centre (PKB) for verification by medical personnel and identification by the victim’s family. It was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the operation was under control by 4.50 pm and officially concluded at 5.40 pm.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old fisherman was reported missing and feared drowned after falling from his boat while conducting repairs at a fishing platform in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk.

The Bagan Datuk APM said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim may have fallen while attempting to cross to another boat. — Bernama