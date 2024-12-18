KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The retail prices for RON95 remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre, while the price of RON97 will increase by 3 sen from RM3.19 to RM3.22 per litre from Dec 19 to 25.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said, the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also remain at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the price will remain at RM2.15 per litre during the same period.

It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added. — Bernama