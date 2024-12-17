KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The My50 pass renewal will be temporarily suspended starting December 23 until January 31 at all rail customer service counters, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and Rapid KL bus hub.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) as the operator of Rapid KL service announced the temporary suspension to make way for work to improve the My50 pass sales system.

“The temporary suspension is to increase the system’s capacity to accommodate the increasing number of My50 pass users, however, new My50 pass purchases can still be made as usual at all counters.

“For users who still have days left on their existing My50 pass, need to use up the remaining days first until the pass expires and purchase a new pass after that,” it said in a statement today.

Prasarana also expressed its appreciation for the continued cooperation and support from all users throughout the period and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

For further inquiries or information, users can contact Rapid KL’s customer service line at 03-7885 2585 or refer to Rapid KL’s social media pages for the latest information. — Bernama