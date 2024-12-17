KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Tun Musa Aman has been appointed the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah.

The appointment takes effect on Jan 1, 2025.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented him with the instrument of appointment in a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara here today.

Musa, 73, was appointed the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah by Article 1 of the Sabah Constitution for four years, effective Jan 1, 2025 until Dec 31, 2028.

He replaces Tun Juhar Mahiruddin whose term expires this Dec 31. He was appointed to the post on Jan 1, 2011.

At the ceremony, Musa was conferred the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award which carries the title “Tun”.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Also present were Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedict, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Musa, who was born on March 30, 1951, in Beaufort, located about 97 km south of Kota Kinabalu, graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration from Edith Cowan University, Australia.

He was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Sabah on March 27, 2003, replacing Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, and held the post for five terms until May 12, 2018, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister of Sabah.

He also served as Sungai Sibuga Assemblyman for six terms (1994-2020) and held various important positions, including Sabah Finance Minister, Minister in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department and Malaysia’s Honorary Consul in Bangladesh. — Bernama