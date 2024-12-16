KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Three family members were killed in an accident involving two vehicles at kilometre 45, Kota Tinggi-Mersing Road, near the entrance to Ladang Arami Jaya, at 8.30pm last night.

Mersing district police chief, Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, said the accident involved a Toyota Vios and a Proton Persona, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

He said the passengers of the Proton Persona, Md Yusuf Mukhtar, 71, and his wife, Rosnah Salleh, 65, died at the scene, while their son, the driver of the car, Muhamad Izuddin Md Yusof, 36, died at Mersing Hospital.

“Initial investigations revealed that the Toyota Vios was driven by a 28-year-old local man heading from Kuantan to Johor Baru.

“The Toyota Vios is believed to have lost control and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the Proton Persona coming from Kota Tinggi.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Toyota Vios sustained severe abdominal injuries and a broken right arm and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Baru.

“Two passengers in the Proton Persona, aged 65 and 71, were confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“Their son, who was driving the Proton Persona, died at Mersing Hospital from head injuries,” he said when contacted today.

He added that a five-year-old girl, who was also in the Proton Persona, was reported to have head injuries and is being treated at HSI, Johor Baru.

The child, the driver’s daughter, is reported to be in stable condition.

“The victims’ bodies were brought to Mersing Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Twelve members of the Mersing Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene at 8.42pm after receiving a call at 8.03pm.

Operations Commander, Fire Officer II Zainuddin Ahmad, said that the injured victims were rescued by members of the public.