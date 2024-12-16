KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A man who survived after the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG Coupe he was driving caught fire on the Setiawangsa-Pantai Highway (SPE) yesterday has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said a remand application for the 34-year-old man was made at 10am today to assist investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said that at about 12.35pm, the driver is believed to have hit a man riding a Honda Vario 160 motorcycle at KM8 of the SPE after the Chan Sow Lin Toll Plaza.

Mohd Zamzuri said the incident caused the motorcyclist to be thrown onto the road and sustain serious injuries to his head, face, and abdomen.

“The driver did not stop and continued driving towards Wangsa Maju before his vehicle caught fire at KM18.1 of the SPE before the Wangsa Maju Toll Plaza after experiencing a fire that started from the bonnet,” he said in a statement today.

A video showing the luxury vehicle destroyed by fire near the Wangsa Maju Toll Plaza on the SPE highway went viral across various social media platforms since yesterday. — Bernama