PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for dialogue and development efforts to secure peace in southern Thailand.

He said Malaysia and Thailand had agreed to ensure the timely completion of all committed projects, including the road alignment project linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) with the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) in Thailand, as well as the construction of a second bridge connecting Rantau Panjang in Kelantan with Sungai Golok in Narathiwat.

The commitment to developing the borders represents a significant milestone in Malaysia-Thailand bilateral relations, something unprecedented before, Anwar said.

“There is certainly huge progress in terms of the road alignment, the ICQS at Bukit Kayu Hitam and the CIQ at Sadao, (and) the construction of the second bridge connecting Rantau Panjang and Sungai Golok in Thailand.

“This will, of course, enhance our collaboration and even address many issues, such as water management and flood mitigation, involving Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Golok and the areas in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, particularly in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he told a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra here.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn said Thailand and Malaysia discussed the need to address the flood problems faced by both countries.

“We (Thailand-Malaysia) will continue to work closely towards improving border roads and rail connectivity, as well as facilitating more border trade and people-to-people interactions,” said the Thai prime minister.

She said the main purpose of her visit to Malaysia was to reaffirm the importance of Thailand-Malaysia friendship and cooperation across a wide range of issues aimed at expanding and deepening collaboration.

“I committed to maintaining the dynamics of our relationship and efforts towards common peace and prosperity. Thailand (also) supports Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025,” she said.

Paetongtarn said in terms of economic cooperation, the focus would be on trade and investment in border connectivity, the digital economy and tourism, while potential areas for collaboration include the rubber and halal industries. — Bernama