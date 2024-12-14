KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Lawyer Latheefa Koya today criticised the public prosecutor’s recent decision to withdraw its appeal against the acquittal of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from 40 charges related to Malaysia’s foreign visa system (VLN) contract, calling it a staggering blow to the war against corruption in the country.

The former chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who oversaw the initial investigation that led to Zahid’s prosecution, asserted that the decision to recommend charges was based on a comprehensive and meticulous investigation, contrary to what the Court of Appeal was told two days ago.

“Every angle was looked into. The investigation was painstakingly thorough and comprehensive. I had no hesitation in making the recommendation,” she said in a press statement.

Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim, the deputy head of appellate and trial division in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, told a three-judge panel last Thursday that “there is a strong legal and factual basis to maintain the High Court’s ruling”, based on two representations made by Zahid on January 26, 2023 and February 7 this year.

“I am shocked by the claim of the AG’s representative in the court of appeal that there was ‘strong legal or factual basis’ to withdraw the appeal. This runs starkly contrary to my knowledge of the matter, and I am in a position to know,” Latheefa said.

Latheefa noted that she generally avoids discussing cases she has worked on but emphasised the exceptional national importance of this one.

“This event is a severe blow to the fight against corruption in Malaysia. It fundamentally damages our reputation regionally and globally,” she said, adding that the decision undermines the rule of law by suggesting unequal treatment under the law.

Referring to Article 8 of the Federal Constitution, she argued, “It does not matter whether the accused is a deputy prime minister or an ordinary citizen. The law must apply equally to them.”

Latheefa also linked this development to the AG’s earlier and separate withdrawal of 47 corruption charges against Zahid in the charity organisation he founded, Akalbudi Foundation, raising concerns about selective justice.

“Would an ordinary government clerk charged with petty corruption receive such favourable treatment from the AG?” she asked.

This latest controversy follows the High Court’s decision in September 2022 to acquit Zahid without calling for his defence in the VLN case.

Zahid, who is also the Umno president, had faced charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd to extend and maintain contracts related to the VLN.

Latheefa called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other government leaders to address public concerns.

“Zahid is the PM’s closest political ally, and all his corruption cases have been dropped by the AG. The thing speaks for itself. Explanations are required,” she said.