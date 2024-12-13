KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The flood situation in Perak, Johor, and Terengganu is gradually improving, with the number of evacuees in relief centres (PPS) decreasing last night, while the number of victims in Pahang continued to rise.

In Perak, the number of flood victims in Perak Tengah and Manjung has dropped to 220 people from 68 families last night, compared to 225 people earlier yesterday.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that of these, 186 victims from 57 families are housed at SK Beruas, while 34 victims from 11 families are seeking shelter at SK Teluk Kepayang.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level of Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak remains at the warning level of 165.68 metres, compared to the normal level of 165.10 metres while Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong also recorded a higher reading at 3.32 metres, compared to its normal level of 2 metres.

In Johor, the number of flood victims has also decreased to 85 people from 26 families last night, compared to 139 people earlier yesterday.

Johor JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani confirmed that a PPS, SK Simpang Lima Darat in Tangkak, has been closed following the receding floodwaters, allowing all victims to return home.

“Only two active PPS remain in Segamat – Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, housing 40 people from 12 families, and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, accommodating 45 people from 14 families,” he said in a statement.

He added that three rivers were reported to have surpassed the warning levels: the Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat; Buloh Kasap in Segamat, and Sungai Sedili Kecil in Sedili Kecil, Kota Tinggi.

The flood situation is gradually improving in Terengganu with the number of victims decreasing to 91 people from 18 families last night, compared to 230 people in the afternoon, who were placed in two PPS.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) confirmed that the remaining active PPS are SK Kampung Baru Kerteh, which houses 15 victims from three families, and Balai Raya Padang Kemunting, which accommodates 76 victims from 15 families. Meanwhile in PAHANG, the number of flood victims has increased again last night, with 32 people now housed in three PPS, compared to just one PPS in the afternoon.

According to the InfoBencana JKM application, a single victim remains at Surau Kampung Lompat in Temerloh, while 16 people are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Gemuruh in Bera, with another 15 seeking refuge at Masjid Kampung Mengkarak. — Bernama