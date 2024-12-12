JOHOR BARU, Dec 12 — Former Mahkota assemblyman Muhamad Said Jonit passed away at 7am the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang today.

Muhamad Said, who was in his 70s, served as the Mahkota assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.

Before his passing, he was the PKR Simpang Renggam deputy chief and a member of the party’s state leadership council.

The news was shared by Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Aminolhuda Hassan through a WhatsApp text message.

He said the deceased’s remains are expected to be taken to his hometown in Simpang Renggam and will be buried after the Asar prayers today.

Muhammad Said started his political career in PAS before joining Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

In the watershed 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, Muhammad Said won the Mahkota state seat. At the time, he also served as the Amanah Simpang Renggam division chief.

In February 2021, Muhamad Said and two other Amanah assemblymen quit Amanah to join PKR. The two others were Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim and Serom assemblyman Faizul Amri Adnan.

Meanwhile, news of Muhammad Said’s passing was also shared by other Johor PH leaders, including Johor DAP vice-chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali.

The PKR Simpang Renggam division also expressed their condolences to the deceased’s family.