PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today rejected suggestions of treachery in his handling of Malaysia’s claim over Batu Puteh, saying he did not profit from the discontinuation of Malaysia’s legal appeal.

He claimed in a press conference today that he had acted out of national interest at the time.

“How can you describe it as treacherous when I did it without any personal gain?

“If I was treacherous, then the whole Cabinet including the deputy prime minister at the time was also treacherous,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference today at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

Dr Mahathir was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks that the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge revealed “treachery” against the nation.

Dr Mahathir’s deputy prime minister at the time was Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Anwar’s wife.

MORE TO COME

