KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia and Brunei will continue to strengthen the existing relations and cooperation between the two countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said the matter was discussed during his meeting with Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah this morning.

“We spoke about efforts to strengthen the existing relations and cooperation between the two countries covering various fields, especially trade and investment, defence, education and border affairs,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In August, the media reported that Brunei would be Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among Asean member states in 2023, with a total trade of US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion). — Bernama